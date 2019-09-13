A memorial service will be held for Harold Wayne Driver at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Lord's House, 3114 Van Hwy, Tyler, Texas.
Harold Driver was born on April 29th, 1931. He was a devoted husband and father and a great friend to anyone whom he ever met. Harold served in the US Army. He was a devout Christian that loved music, playing the guitar, watch making, designing jewelry and working on old clocks.
Preceding Harold in death are his mother and father, Allen and Annie Driver; his mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Mildred Grimes; his siblings, Lucy Giles, Dorothy Green, Frances Bray, Lois Driver and Ray Driver; and his son, Jeffrey Driver.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 67 years, Patsy Driver of Tyler; his children, Lannett Frank of Deer Park, Wisconsin, Steve Driver and his wife Julie of Kilgore, Andy Driver and his wife Deborah of Tyler, Sarah Driver of Tyler and his daughter-in-law Kim Driver of Tyler; his numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and other loving family members.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019