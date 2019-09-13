Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary





Harold Driver was born on April 29th, 1931. He was a devoted husband and father and a great friend to anyone whom he ever met. Harold served in the US Army. He was a devout Christian that loved music, playing the guitar, watch making, designing jewelry and working on old clocks.



Preceding Harold in death are his mother and father, Allen and Annie Driver; his mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Mildred Grimes; his siblings, Lucy Giles, Dorothy Green, Frances Bray, Lois Driver and Ray Driver; and his son, Jeffrey Driver.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 67 years, Patsy Driver of Tyler; his children, Lannett Frank of Deer Park, Wisconsin, Steve Driver and his wife Julie of Kilgore, Andy Driver and his wife Deborah of Tyler, Sarah Driver of Tyler and his daughter-in-law Kim Driver of Tyler; his numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and other loving family members.



A memorial service will be held for Harold Wayne Driver at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Lord's House, 3114 Van Hwy, Tyler, Texas.Harold Driver was born on April 29th, 1931. He was a devoted husband and father and a great friend to anyone whom he ever met. Harold served in the US Army. He was a devout Christian that loved music, playing the guitar, watch making, designing jewelry and working on old clocks.Preceding Harold in death are his mother and father, Allen and Annie Driver; his mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Mildred Grimes; his siblings, Lucy Giles, Dorothy Green, Frances Bray, Lois Driver and Ray Driver; and his son, Jeffrey Driver.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 67 years, Patsy Driver of Tyler; his children, Lannett Frank of Deer Park, Wisconsin, Steve Driver and his wife Julie of Kilgore, Andy Driver and his wife Deborah of Tyler, Sarah Driver of Tyler and his daughter-in-law Kim Driver of Tyler; his numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and other loving family members. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close