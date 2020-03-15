Service Information Beaty Funeral Home Inc 816 W Broadway St Winnsboro , TX 75494 (903)-342-5211 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold W. Bateman of Winnsboro, Texas passed away with the love of his life, wife Barbara by his side on March 5, 2020. Mr. Bateman was born in Tyler on August 12, 1936 to Virgil and Venus (McCoy) Bateman. He and Barbara grew up together in Arp. Harold married Barbara Owens on May 31, 1957 and they enjoyed homes in White Oak, Tyler, Whitehouse, Quitman and Winnsboro. Mr. Bateman worked as a maintenance supervisor for the Texas Highway Department for over 32 years. Mr. Bateman is survived by wife of nearly 63 years Barbara Bateman; son Hal Bateman and wife Karen; daughter Suzanne Coe and husband Bill; 6 grandchildren Lauren Coe Hindes and husband Daniel, Matthew Coe, Brent Bateman, Kayla Bateman, Lisa Dove, Mickie Jennings and husband Raymond; a special friend who he took under his wing and treated like his own grandson, Caleb King; 6 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; stepbrother J.L. Shelton; daughter-in-law Ava Huff; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Winnsboro on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Harold W. Bateman of Winnsboro, Texas passed away with the love of his life, wife Barbara by his side on March 5, 2020. Mr. Bateman was born in Tyler on August 12, 1936 to Virgil and Venus (McCoy) Bateman. He and Barbara grew up together in Arp. Harold married Barbara Owens on May 31, 1957 and they enjoyed homes in White Oak, Tyler, Whitehouse, Quitman and Winnsboro. Mr. Bateman worked as a maintenance supervisor for the Texas Highway Department for over 32 years. Mr. Bateman is survived by wife of nearly 63 years Barbara Bateman; son Hal Bateman and wife Karen; daughter Suzanne Coe and husband Bill; 6 grandchildren Lauren Coe Hindes and husband Daniel, Matthew Coe, Brent Bateman, Kayla Bateman, Lisa Dove, Mickie Jennings and husband Raymond; a special friend who he took under his wing and treated like his own grandson, Caleb King; 6 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; stepbrother J.L. Shelton; daughter-in-law Ava Huff; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Winnsboro on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close