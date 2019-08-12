Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Harold Lyn Waller, 79, of Mineola are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Mr. Waller passed away on August 3, 2019 in Tyler.



He was born on July 7, 1940 at Gregg Memorial Hospital in Longview to the late Alton Cleo Waller and Bonnie Rose Waller.



After serving his country from 1959 - 1963 in the US Air Force, he went to college and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. Mr. Waller then began a career that took him around the world beginning with Braniff, Tandy and the Army-Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and ending his long career in 1993 when he retired as the Deputy Director of Information Systems.



He is survived by his devoted bride of 59 years, Bettie Pickle Waller; his two daughters Carol Waller and Carla Harper and husband Chuck; his granddaughter Chloe Harper and his sister Laura Sue Williams and husband Doyle.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Waller was preceded in death by his brothers Alton Cleo Waller and William Alford Waller and his sister Gertrude Lively.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler, Texas 75701 or to the .



