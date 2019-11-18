Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111 Memorial service 2:00 PM Whitehouse First Assembly of God Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Guinn passed away November 14, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was born at home in Phalba on July 11, 1941 to Nealy Carlton and Nancy Stephens Guinn. He grew up in Phalba and served in the Army National Guard. Guy worked for John Deere Tractor until 1964. He married Cathy in 1965 and moved to Dallas. In 1974 they decided to move back home to the country and raise their daughter, Carla. He retired as a Master Electrician having worked for Dallas ISD for 36 years. Following retirement, they moved to Tyler to be closer to family. Guy loved the Lord and was a member of Whitehouse First Assembly of God church. He also loved his family, fishing, playing dominoes and watching football and baseball. He was a Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan come rain or shine. Mr. Guinn is preceded in death by his parents, Nealy and Nancy Guinn; sister Sible Matney; and an infant daughter, Tracy Lynn Guinn. Guy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cathy Guinn of Tyler; daughter, Carla and Larry Montgomery of Whitehouse; nephew, David Wheeler; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law: Linda Godwin and Robbie Moore. In grief he will always be missed, but in thankfulness, we will always be grateful that he was such an important part of our lives. Donations in his memory may be made to the COPD Foundation. A Memorial Service for Guy Carlton Guinn,78, of Tyler, will be held Saturday, November 23rd 2:00pm at Whitehouse First Assembly of God church with Pastor Michael Fleming officiating.

