Services for Gus Borgeson will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Edom First Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Shackelford and Pastor Craig Lloyd officiating. A reception will follow at the Family Life Center of the church. He will be laid to rest at Edom Cemetery, under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home.



Gus Leroy Borgeson was born November 9, 1932 in Dallas, Texas to the late Gus and Marie Borgeson. He graduated from Adamson High School in 1951. He attended Bethany Nazarene College, where he met his futures wife, Beverly McClure. They were married on December 31, 1953 at First Nazarene Church in Sious City, Iowa. Gus began working for J.C. Penney in Austin, Texas in 1955. After working in management for six J.C. Penney locations, he retired from the Tyler location in 1993. After retirement, he and Beverly moved to Brownsboro, where they have lived ever since.



Mr. Borgeson went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Gus Borgeson in 1993; step-mother, Lillian Borgeson in 1998; mother, Marie Lawrence in 2013; and his daughter, Terri Ann Smith in 2007.



Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Beverly Borgeson; his son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Colleen Borgeson; grandsons, Brice and Cade Borgeson; granddaughter, Amanda Gothard and her four children, and Lou Anne Smith and her three children; grandson, Thomas Gothard and wife, Jonelle and her sons; step-brother, Gary Lawrence and family in Star, Idaho; one brother-in-law, Richard Tracey in Angola, Indiana; and special nieces and nephews.



If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Plus, 6275 Palestine, Athens, TX 75751.



