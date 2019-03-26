Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory William "Greg" Enlow. View Sign

Gregory (Greg) William Enlow, 33, of Marfa, Texas, passed away on March 21, 2019.



He was born on November 25, 1985 in Tyler, Texas.



Greg was a son, a brother, an Uncle, a lover and a friend. Greg was a guitar man, a real musician, a Luthier, a craftsman, a dog lover and a Dylan fan. Many songs and even more people will forever bare his humble stamp, and those who knew him will remember his easy laugh. Most importantly Greg shared an understanding of all of life. Be it travel, work, spiritualism, fun and human folly; Greg knew and loved unconditionally. Greg Enlow will forever be remembered and missed. - Ryan Sambol



Greg is survived by his life partner Alexandria Rowland of Marfa, Texas, his father Barry Enlow, mother Laura Owen and her husband Jeff Owen. Siblings: Amy and Brian Enlow and his wife and son Jessie and Thomas, Lindsey Broadbent and Michael Prichard, all of Tyler, Grandparents; Bill and Rita Enlow of Georgetown, Texas, Patricia Clancy of Dallas, Texas, canine companion Cissy, and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends, too numerous to name.



Greg was preceded in death by grandfathers, Claude Moore and Alvin Clancy and his long-time companions Pierre and Frieda.



Memorial services are being held in remembrance of Greg in Marfa, Austin and Tyler. Everyone is welcome.



Monday, March 25th - El Cosmico, Marfa, Texas at 5 p.m.



Tuesday, March 16th - Micklethwait Craft Meats, Austin, Texas at 6 p.m.



Thursday, March 28th - Graveside services and reception, Berryville, Texas at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Grand Companions Humane Society of Fort Davis, Texas.



Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be sent to:

