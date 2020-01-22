Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Gregory Lee Marshall, 59, of Flint will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dustin Slaton officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler.



Mr. Marshall passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Tyler. He was born September 15, 1960 in Tyler to Kenneth Truitt Marshall and Beatrice Vaughn Marshall.



Gregory was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. He graduated from Robert E. Lee in 1978 and attended Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler University. Greg loved everybody and always put others before himself. He was a wonderful husband, a great father, and a loving granddaddy. He enjoyed sports and watching his sons play throughout the years. Greg was an avid animal lover. Greg worked for Watson Electric Supply Company/The Reynolds Company for 42 years and held the position of Operations Manager.



Gregory was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth T. Marshall. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 35 years, Kitty D'Lynn Marshall; sons, Jared Marshall and Kevin Marshall and wife Haley; granddaughter, Sadie Marshall; mother, Beatrice Marshall; brothers, Gary Marshall and wife Betty, and Ronny Marshall and wife Carla; mother-in-law, Jo Ann Pierce; sister-in-laws, Teresa Butler and husband Scott, and Jeana Culp and husband Rick. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Kevin Kilgore, Bob Whitefield, Gary Marshall, Ronny Marshall, Jared Marshall, and Kevin Marshall.



Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .



