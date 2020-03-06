Gregory Champion Sr.

John R Harmon Undertaking Company
1112 N Palace Ave
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-533-8341
Wake
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. of Tyler
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Greater Shiloh Baptist Church
Funeral service for Mr. Gregory Champion, Sr. 69, Tyler are scheduled for Saturday March 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Marcus L. Jackson serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery, Gary Tx Mr. Champion transitioned peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 29, 2020. A wake will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. of Tyler
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020
