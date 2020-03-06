Funeral service for Mr. Gregory Champion, Sr. 69, Tyler are scheduled for Saturday March 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Marcus L. Jackson serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery, Gary Tx Mr. Champion transitioned peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 29, 2020. A wake will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. of Tyler
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020