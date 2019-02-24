Grace Lavoie, 88, passed away on February 15, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1930 in Boston, MA. Grace and husband, Joseph Ayube had three children. Some years later as a single Mom, she worked full time and raised her children. Grace enjoyed playing cards, reading, crocheting afghans, listening to music and working puzzles. She was a caring and giving person to family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. Grace later married Maurice Lavoie and they enjoyed living in California, Idaho, Florida and Texas. Grace retired in 1994 and moved to East Texas with family.
Grace is preceded in death by her daughter, Joan Ayube, her parents, Fillipo and Vincenza Giannino, sisters, Lena and Vincenza, brothers, Tony, John, Phil, Sonny and Joe.
Survivors include daughter, Lynda Ayube Kozak, son, George Ayube, grandchildren, Michelle Williams and husband Tadd, Shawn Ayube and wife Daniela, great grandchildren, Chance, Cheyann, Finnegan, Amalia, Connor, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019