Glynda passed away surrounded by family on July 16, 2019. Glynda grew up in Smith County and attended school in the Chapel Hill School District, after graduation she attended Tyler Junior College. Her working career spanned Tyler, the DFW area, and Portland, OR where she worked for a variety of private businesses in an administrative capacity until her retirement in 1992.
Glynda was devoted to her daughters and granddaughters. She was known for her unfailing kindness to any and everyone she encountered. She had a special affection for her pets, other's pets, and most of the remainder of the animal kingdom. Glynda was an excellent scratch cook, with a specific talent in baking.
Glynda was born in Tyler to parents Floyd and Ora Sanders. She is survived by her husband Scott Miller. Her brother Ronny Sanders and his wife Vickey. Daughter/granddaughter Megan Bevis. Daughter Michelle Sandlin her husband Scott, their daughters Jordan, Danielle, and Samantha. Daughter Deana Demoret her husband David, her daughters Rivers, and Rylee. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister Margaret Whitaker and her husband Glynn.
Funeral arrangements are with Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, TX. Visitation is set for Monday, July 22nd from 5PM to 7PM at the funeral home. The funeral will be at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit chapel on July 23rd at 12PM followed by a brief burial service at Bascom Cemetery. The family is asking in lieu of flower that a contribution consideration be made to one, or all, of the following charitable organizations. Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, SPCA of Texas, The Humane Society of The United States. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 20, 2019