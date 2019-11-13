Service Information Schaetter's Funeral Home 301 East San Antonio Street Fredericksburg , TX 78624 (830)-997-2151 Send Flowers Obituary

Glynda Haberle Beall, age 89, of Fredericksburg, Texas formerly of Jacksonville, Texas died Saturday morning November 2nd, at Hill Country Memorial Hospital . Born on September 9th, 1930 in Jacksonville, Texas, she was the first child and only daughter of the late Glenn Haberle and his wife Crystal Rawlinson Haberle. Glynda was raised in Jacksonville and graduated from High School there. She then attended and graduated from both The Hockaday Junior College and Southern Methodist University in Dallas.



Glynda was an extremely popular young woman during the post -war early 1950's living in Dallas. A renowned beauty, she possessed both impeccable southern manners and was intellectually gifted. Her genius and wit often hidden under movie star good looks, a natural shyness and an innate humility. Glynda was a voracious reader and also a prolific writer of good poetry rarely shared. While studying at SMU she became especially interested in the new field of child psychology and teaching emotionally disturbed children. Turning down a serious offer to appear on camera in the 1950's burgeoning Television industry, Glynda chose instead to work with young children diagnosed with emotional disorders in one of the first therapeutic classrooms of its kind - work that touched her deeply and that she was especially proud of her entire life.



In 1956 Glynda married the love of her life, Royce Beall, and in doing so moved the the East Texas town of Nacogdoches where Royce had grown up and was working at the local Beall Brothers Department store - his family's business. They lived in Nacogdoches for two years, made







several important and lifelong friendships , but soon after their son, Mark was born in 1958 they moved back to Glynda's hometown of Jacksonville which was also the home of the Beall Brothers General Offices and where Royce had been promoted to a new position in the company. In 1964 their daughter Elizabeth was born making their small family complete.



Glynda joyfully embraced her role as a wife and mother. She was a great cook and a skilled hostess and completely devoted herself to creating a loving and lovely family home. Most importantly, the care of and raising her children meant everything to her and she would without fail gladly make any sacrifice in her selfless responsibilities as a parent. Glynda especially enjoyed sharing her love of reading and keen interests in art, history and literature with her children and because of this opened up a world to them far beyond the constraints of a small town in east Texas. Glynda loved living in and raising her family in Jacksonville . She enthusiastically participated in a variety of community activities and events including joining the PTA and also was very actively involved in her church - teaching Sunday school and singing in the church choir. In 2008 Royce and Glynda decided to move to the central Texas town of Fredericksburg where both of their children had settled, excited to be more involved in the daily lives of their grandchildren.



To all who knew her Glynda was a gracious, kind, and beautiful woman of great moral character. She was a most loyal wife and a dedicated mother and grandmother. However, Glynda's true beauty and grace lay not in her physical appearance but originated from a most powerful presence that flowed from within her soul and permeated her very being. The foundation of Glynda's life was her unwavering belief in Jesus Christ as her savior and her utter dedication to living her Christian faith each day not only in word, but also in action and in deed. Though most of her life was spent in the often thankless and unremarkable tasks that form the







days and years of a housewife and mother, Glynda's triumph and legacy can be found in the countless lives she touched through living each day as a person for whom radiated the fact that the Word of God was written in her heart and the love of Christ dwelled in her soul.



Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home





