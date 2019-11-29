Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Gloria Jean Shaw, 85 of Chandler are scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:00 am at Faith Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, Chandler with Dr. Charles Shaw officiating. Funeral services have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Gloria Jean Shaw was born on October 29, 1934 to Elbert and Guida Williams in Montalba Texas.



She attended school at Providence High in Montalba. After high school, she married M.L. Shaw. To this union, they had five children: Emmanuel, Andrew, Charles, Shirley and Rita.



She later moved to Dallas in 1962 where she became a member of the First Full Gospel Pentecostal Church. Gloria accepted Christ in Houston where she was filled with the Holy Ghost. In 1966, she began visiting Faith Tabernacle Church in Chandler under the leadership of Elder J.D. "Poppa" Hamilton where she became a member until her death. She was known as the community babysitter when saints would travel out of town.



Gloria had several jobs including an attendant at Love Field Airport, an elevator operator at a hotel in Dallas and she took care of others in the home healthcare industry.



She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Emmanuel, daughter, Shirley, granddaughter, Glorietta, sisters: Leitha and Helen, brothers: Sammy, Herman and Jerome.



She leaves to mourn, two sons, Andrew Shaw and Dr. Charles Shaw; one daughter, Apostle Rita Riggs. Eleven grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and host of nieces and nephews.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 12 noon - 6pm. Family hour 6-7 pm.

