Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008

A memorial service for Durward Glenn Underwood, 85, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church with Dr. David Dykes officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.



Glenn was born June 27, 1934 in Lometa, Texas to Mary Margaret and Jack Underwood. He graduated from Lometa High School and attended the University of Texas at Austin. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. He then worked in Houston, where he met his wife, Lauretta Mashburn. They married in 1963 and lived in Houston for 8 years.



Glenn and his family moved to Tyler in 1971, where they raised their three daughters. During his career, Glenn sold real estate and insurance. He was a Certified Life Underwriter and a member of the Texas Leader's Roundtable.



Glenn accepted Christ as his Savior when he was 15 years old. He was very active in Green Acres Baptist Church, where for many years, he taught Sunday school for 2nd graders. He was also active in the Baptist Men's Disaster Relief and the Volunteer Christian Builders.



In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Nelson Underwood and James Smith Underwood. He is survived by his wife, 2 days shy of 56 years, Lauretta Mashburn Underwood; daughter, Karen Hopkins and husband John, of Tyler; daughter, Cheryl Murtha and husband Tom, of Conroe; daughter, Shelley Vasquez and husband Felix, of Brownsboro; six grandchildren, Lauren Murtha, of Conroe, Matt Murtha, of Dallas, Rachel Murtha, of Temple, Ty, Maggi and Bode Vasquez of Brownsboro, as well as his sister, Mary Louise Davis, of Houston; and many nieces and nephews.



Glenn was a loving and devoted husband and the very proud father of his daughters and their families. He loved the time he spent being "Papa Bode" to his precious grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 or Cancer Foundation for Life (Fitsteps), P.O. Box 8257, Tyler, TX 75711.



