Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Lakewood Church Flint , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Houston Morris, age 82 went to be with the Lord on December 8th, 2019 in Flint, TX.



Glenn is survived by his wife Annita Morris; his daughter, Sabrina Schenk of Franklinton, LA and three sons, Tim Morris of Henderson, TX, Gary Morris of Soldoltna, AK, and Jeff Morris of Longview, TX. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Loretta and son, Clifford, his parents, brother and sisters, some nephews and nieces and one grandson.



Glenn was born on July 19th 1937 in Dallas, TX to parents Albert and Marie Morris. He was a machinist by trade and also served for many years as an Assembly God Pastor of churches in Bountiful, Logan, and American Fork, Utah. Glenn and his family moved to Longview, TX in 1978 and retired in Flint, TX in 2010.



Glenn was a family man and loving father. He married Annita in 1955 and they had six children together. He enjoyed spending time with his family that included sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.



Arrangements are being handled by Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home from 5:00PM - 7:00PM and funeral services at Lakewood Church in Flint, Texas on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00PM. Burial will be at Hawthorne Cemetery.



