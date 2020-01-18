Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

A private memorial service will be held for Mr. Glenn "Pete" Betts, age 68 of Lindale, Texas. He died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at a hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born in Tyler, Texas on July 7, 1951 to the late Winston and Etta Pauline (McDowell) Betts. Mr. Betts grew up in Lindale, Texas, was formerly of Lake Jackson, Texas until returning to Lindale in 2005. He worked for Dow Chemical Company and Southern Technical Services as a vibration technician. Mr. Betts loved sitting on his back porch with his dog listening to his favorite music. His home church was Damascus Baptist Church in Lindale. Mr. Betts was loved by all. He was preceded in death by his mother, Etta Pauline Betts in 1999, his father, Winston Betts in 2005, and nieces, Melanie Nunlee and Melanie Gerthe. Mr. Betts is survived by his wife, Cindi Betts of Lindale; son, Charlie Betts and wife, Kelsey of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Heather Carver and husband, Joshua of Tyler, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Ayla Lott of Tyler, Texas; Caleb and Emma Carver both of Tyler, Texas; and Colton Betts of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Paula Nunlee and husband Johnny Paul of Lindale, Texas; brother-in-law, Dennis Hodges and wife, Ginny of Rochester Hills, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Angela Gerthe and husband Karl of Lindale, Texas; Bill Hodges and wife, Kathryn of Austin, Texas; D.J. Lorimer and wife, Stephanie of Dallas, Texas; and John Hodges of Rochester Hills, Michigan; cousins, Perry Mac Hutchins and wife, Lynn; Mike Allen and wife, Nancy; Eddie Allen and wife, Jo Carroll; Diane Brown and husband, Steve; and Joan Lackey and husband, Dennis all of Lindale, Texas.



A private memorial service will be held for Mr. Glenn "Pete" Betts, age 68 of Lindale, Texas. He died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at a hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born in Tyler, Texas on July 7, 1951 to the late Winston and Etta Pauline (McDowell) Betts. Mr. Betts grew up in Lindale, Texas, was formerly of Lake Jackson, Texas until returning to Lindale in 2005. He worked for Dow Chemical Company and Southern Technical Services as a vibration technician. Mr. Betts loved sitting on his back porch with his dog listening to his favorite music. His home church was Damascus Baptist Church in Lindale. Mr. Betts was loved by all. He was preceded in death by his mother, Etta Pauline Betts in 1999, his father, Winston Betts in 2005, and nieces, Melanie Nunlee and Melanie Gerthe. Mr. Betts is survived by his wife, Cindi Betts of Lindale; son, Charlie Betts and wife, Kelsey of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Heather Carver and husband, Joshua of Tyler, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Ayla Lott of Tyler, Texas; Caleb and Emma Carver both of Tyler, Texas; and Colton Betts of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Paula Nunlee and husband Johnny Paul of Lindale, Texas; brother-in-law, Dennis Hodges and wife, Ginny of Rochester Hills, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Angela Gerthe and husband Karl of Lindale, Texas; Bill Hodges and wife, Kathryn of Austin, Texas; D.J. Lorimer and wife, Stephanie of Dallas, Texas; and John Hodges of Rochester Hills, Michigan; cousins, Perry Mac Hutchins and wife, Lynn; Mike Allen and wife, Nancy; Eddie Allen and wife, Jo Carroll; Diane Brown and husband, Steve; and Joan Lackey and husband, Dennis all of Lindale, Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close