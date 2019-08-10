Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Funeral service 10:00 AM Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Glen Sampson, 73, of Overton, will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Benny Portwood officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



Glen was born July 18, 1946 in Ganado, Texas, to the late Johnnie Sampson and Frances Moose Sampson. He passed away on August 7, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. He was a tax accountant. He married the love of his life, Clara Kay Birdwell Sampson on August 10, 1963. He loved his family with all his heart. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and sportsman, he enjoyed sitting in the woods. He was a Scout Master for both Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.



He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers John Allen Sampson and Troy Sampson.



Survivors include his wife of 56 years; Clara Kay Sampson of Overton; sons, Greg Sampson and wife Stephanie of Overton, Scott Sampson and wife Kristi of Tyler, Brad Sampson of Overton; brothers, Alton Sampson and wife June of Troup, Gordon Sampson and wife Marsella of Kansas; 6 grandchildren, Michael Sampson and wife Kiya, Alexandra Housley and husband Chris, Danielle Basilone and husband Jonathan, Natalie Sampson, Dillon Sampson and wife Courtney, Savannah Sampson; 5 great-grandchildren, Lillian, Anthony, Lino, Gage and Camden.



Pallbearers will be Carroll "Bubba" Smelley, James Smelley, Rocky Richardson, Brandon Richardson, Jeremey "P-Bo" Cartwright and Mike Sampson.



Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, August 9, 2019, at the funeral home.

