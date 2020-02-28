Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Glen Elbert Elliott Sr., age 85, of Arp, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Elbert was born Friday, October 5, 1934 in Tyler, Texas to John and Ruth Elliott.



Elbert served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He later became a Tyler police officer after his service, then a proud truck driver. Elbert was also a proud member of the Tyler St. John Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed bass fishing, deer hunting and tractor work involving brush hogging. Elbert was a great, humorous and loving man that will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Elbert is survived by his children Glen (Katherine) Elliott Jr., Tammi Elliott, Bobby (Angie) Elliott and Jana Elliott; sisters Mary Jernigan and Mildred Phillips; sister-in-law Glenda Stinecipher; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



Elbert is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Ellen Stinecipher Elliott; parents John and Ruth Elliott; brother Burl Elliott; and great-grandson Kyle Welch.



A special thank you to the Watkins-Logan Veterans Home nurses and staff for the love given to our Father.



A funeral service for Elbert will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with a time of visitation one hour prior in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. No graveside service will take place.



