TYLER - Glenn Alvin Foster, 79, Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully September 5, 2019. He was born August 9, 1940 in Dallas, Texas to Edith Aljean Allbright and Alvin Blevins Foster. He married the love of his life, Kathlyn Forrest Foster on April 1, 1961. He and Kathy have been longtime members of Glenwood Church of Christ.

Glenn was a storyteller who used that skill to excel in his years working professionally in sales after graduating from the University of North Texas in 1964, and in his valued relationships with family and friends. He also enjoyed spinning those stories into songs performed with his guitar under the stage name "Old Doo-Rag." Glenn proudly earned a private pilot license, and enjoyed collecting and selling classic cars and sailboats, oftentimes reminiscing on his time spent on the beautiful waters of San Juan Puerto Rico.

Glenn is survived by his lovely bride Kathy; daughter Deane and husband Rocky White, Waco; son Blake and wife Kim, Canyon Lake; son Toby and wife Tina, Tyler; and his pride and joy - the folks with whom he enjoyed years of baseball, basketball, bike-riding, fishing, sailboating, and building things in his shop, along with his love of music and guitar: eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will reminisce and celebrate his life at 1 o'clock on Saturday, September 7th, at 11153 CR 140 in Flint.

