Gertie Ruth Morgan went to be with her Lord in heaven on October 17, 2019. She passed away peacefully in the compassionate care of Hospice of East Texas. She was born on March 12, 1934 in Ben Wheeler, Texas to Nola and Franklin Philen, who are both deceased. Gertie married Robie D Morgan, Jr. from Van, Texas on June 13, 1951 and they were married for 53 years until his death in 2004.She was a member of the Joy Class at Green Acres Baptist Church and enjoyed her time singing with the Glory Land Singers. Gertie loved baking, traveling, sewing and quilting, but nothing brought her as much joy as having her family together for a meal. So, according to her wishes, her immediate family will have a graveside memorial at Chandler Memorial Cemetery followed by a big Texas meal on Sunday, October 27th. No other services will be held.Those who remain keeping memories alive are: Lyn Fosnaught, daughter, and her husband Craig Fosnaught, Robie E Morgan, son, and his wife Patty Morgan, Dola Morgan, daughter, Rindi Irvin, granddaughter, and her husband Scott Irvin, Danica Morgan, granddaughter, and Truitt Philen, brother, and his wife, Joyce Philen. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.The family requests that donations in memory of Gertie Morgan be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation in lieu of flowers. To view online, please go to



