Services for Gerry Dwayne McCrary Sr., 77, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Cheatham and Rev. Tom Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. McCrary passed away June 7, 2019 in Tyler. He was born January 30, 1942 in Tyler to George Wilford McCrary and Lois Estelle (Dark) McCrary.



Gerry began working at Knox Auto Supply when he was 17 years old and sold auto parts at Glass Auto Supply up to 3 months ago. He loved his family, working, drag racing, his animals, being with people, and a good joke.



Mr. McCrary was a member of Westwood Baptist Church for many years and recently joined Green Acres Baptist Church. He attended John Tyler High.



Gerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Billy Wayne McCrary. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 58 years, Carol Tucker McCrary; his children, Dwayne McCrary and wife Lisa of Murfreesboro, TN, Ricky McCrary and wife Lisa of Tyler, and Tonya Wheat and husband Joe of Tyler; six grandchildren, Jessica Pope, Bethany Stephenson, Jordan McCrary, Joshua McCrary, Nathan Wheat, and Tucker Wheat; and three great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Brent Glass, Joshua McCrary, Will Pope, Tony Warren, Nathan Wheat, and Tucker Wheat.



Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



Services for Gerry Dwayne McCrary Sr., 77, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Cheatham and Rev. Tom Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.Mr. McCrary passed away June 7, 2019 in Tyler. He was born January 30, 1942 in Tyler to George Wilford McCrary and Lois Estelle (Dark) McCrary.Gerry began working at Knox Auto Supply when he was 17 years old and sold auto parts at Glass Auto Supply up to 3 months ago. He loved his family, working, drag racing, his animals, being with people, and a good joke.Mr. McCrary was a member of Westwood Baptist Church for many years and recently joined Green Acres Baptist Church. He attended John Tyler High.Gerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Billy Wayne McCrary. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 58 years, Carol Tucker McCrary; his children, Dwayne McCrary and wife Lisa of Murfreesboro, TN, Ricky McCrary and wife Lisa of Tyler, and Tonya Wheat and husband Joe of Tyler; six grandchildren, Jessica Pope, Bethany Stephenson, Jordan McCrary, Joshua McCrary, Nathan Wheat, and Tucker Wheat; and three great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Brent Glass, Joshua McCrary, Will Pope, Tony Warren, Nathan Wheat, and Tucker Wheat.Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 14, 2019

