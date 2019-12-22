Services for Geraldine "Gerry" J. Moore, 86, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Rev. Dr. Allison Andrews officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Gerry passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Tyler.
She was born on December 9, 1933 in Smith County to Reagon Lee and Oleta Jones Moore.
Gerry graduated from Chapel Hill High School in 1951. She attended East Texas State Teacher's College in Commerce, Texas, where she received her B. S. and Master's Degrees. She was a Physical Education teacher in Dallas for 32 years. She is preceded in death by her parents. She was a member of Bascom United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her cousins and their families and many friends in Tyler and Dallas.
Pallbearers will be Darwin Watson, Ricky Parker, Ronnie Sanders, Mike Randall, Billy John Scruggs and Kenneth Butt.
If desired, memorials may be made to Dallas Retired Teachers, P.O. Box 82133, Dallas, Texas 75382-1133, Bascom United Methodist Church, 12565 FM 848, Tyler, Texas 75707 or a .
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 22, 2019