Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Rev. Gerald Mitchell, Sr., 82, Tyler, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Rev. Mitchell died March 18, 2020. He was born March 24, 1937.



Rev. Mitchel attended Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary where he received his B.A. in Religion. He was a member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Associate Pastor.



Rev. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gerald Mitchell, Jr. Survivors include his wife, Alice Mitchell of 57 years; daughter, Andrea Askew, Arlington, TX; 2 grandchildren, Jessica Askew, Arlington, TX and Jonathan Askew, Denton, TX.



Public viewing will be Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Graveside services for Rev. Gerald Mitchell, Sr., 82, Tyler, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Rev. Mitchell died March 18, 2020. He was born March 24, 1937.Rev. Mitchel attended Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary where he received his B.A. in Religion. He was a member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Associate Pastor.Rev. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gerald Mitchell, Jr. Survivors include his wife, Alice Mitchell of 57 years; daughter, Andrea Askew, Arlington, TX; 2 grandchildren, Jessica Askew, Arlington, TX and Jonathan Askew, Denton, TX.Public viewing will be Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close