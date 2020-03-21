Graveside services for Rev. Gerald Mitchell, Sr., 82, Tyler, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Rev. Mitchell died March 18, 2020. He was born March 24, 1937.
Rev. Mitchel attended Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary where he received his B.A. in Religion. He was a member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Associate Pastor.
Rev. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gerald Mitchell, Jr. Survivors include his wife, Alice Mitchell of 57 years; daughter, Andrea Askew, Arlington, TX; 2 grandchildren, Jessica Askew, Arlington, TX and Jonathan Askew, Denton, TX.
Public viewing will be Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2020