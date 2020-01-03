Funeral services for Mr. Gerald Franklin Henry, Sr., 73, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at North Tenneha Church of Christ with Bro. Edward J. Robinson as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Henry was a member of North Tenneha Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters.
Survivors include wife, Yvetta Henry; 5 sons, Gerald (Nell) Henry, Jr., Alfred (Pat) Henry, Jamaal (Jalecia) Henry, Raymond (Courtney) Jones, Jeremiah (Victoria) Henry; 3 brothers, Alfred (June) Henry, Arthur Henry and Clifford Henry; 2 sisters, Cecila Rawls and Ira Jean Henry; 15 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020