Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Gerald Dean Petty, of Tyler has been slated for Saturday, October 26, 2019 11:00 AM at New Zion Baptist Church with Dr. S. L. Curry officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Gerald Dean Petty was born January 14, 1960 to Roosevelt Petty, Sr. and Lois Price Petty in Tyler, Texas. Gerald was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.



He was a 1978 graduate of Winona High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society, and was Class President. Gerald graduated from Richards & Joseph Beauty School, Tyler. He was an exceptional hair stylist in the Tyler for over 43 years. He owned and operated De'Ja Vous Hair Salon for many years. But in May 1, 1992 he joined the team at Visible Difference Hair Salon and remained there until his health began to fail. Gerald received many awards and accolades for his creative hair designs and distinguished himself as one on the most accomplished and brilliant stylist in the area. Even at any early age (15) Gerald had a "talent" for hair and beauty design. Throughout his career he received offers to work with some of the greats in the industry, including Vidal Sasson. Gerald had a wonderful personality and met no strangers. He loved family gatherings and loved to travel.



He was preceded in death by his mother Lois Price Petty, two sisters Debra Petty and Virginia Nell Petty.



Gearld leaves as survivors, his father Roosevelt Petty, Sr. Three brothers Roosevelt Petty, Jr., Carl Petty and Bryant Petty. Two sisters, Vivian Petty Elder and Dorothy Jean Dewberry. A host of loving nieces, aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-5:00 PM. Rosary 6:00-7:00 PM.

Funeral Services for Gerald Dean Petty, of Tyler has been slated for Saturday, October 26, 2019 11:00 AM at New Zion Baptist Church with Dr. S. L. Curry officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Gerald Dean Petty was born January 14, 1960 to Roosevelt Petty, Sr. and Lois Price Petty in Tyler, Texas. Gerald was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.He was a 1978 graduate of Winona High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society, and was Class President. Gerald graduated from Richards & Joseph Beauty School, Tyler. He was an exceptional hair stylist in the Tyler for over 43 years. He owned and operated De'Ja Vous Hair Salon for many years. But in May 1, 1992 he joined the team at Visible Difference Hair Salon and remained there until his health began to fail. Gerald received many awards and accolades for his creative hair designs and distinguished himself as one on the most accomplished and brilliant stylist in the area. Even at any early age (15) Gerald had a "talent" for hair and beauty design. Throughout his career he received offers to work with some of the greats in the industry, including Vidal Sasson. Gerald had a wonderful personality and met no strangers. He loved family gatherings and loved to travel.He was preceded in death by his mother Lois Price Petty, two sisters Debra Petty and Virginia Nell Petty.Gearld leaves as survivors, his father Roosevelt Petty, Sr. Three brothers Roosevelt Petty, Jr., Carl Petty and Bryant Petty. Two sisters, Vivian Petty Elder and Dorothy Jean Dewberry. A host of loving nieces, aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-5:00 PM. Rosary 6:00-7:00 PM. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close