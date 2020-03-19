Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald (Jerry) Blease Crawford, age 73 of Frankston, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 30, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland to Blease Cash and Arvada Crawford.



Jerry retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after 25 years of service. He received many medals and served in the



After retiring from the Air Force, he and his wife Patricia moved to Frankston, Texas and began their life together in East Texas. Jerry worked many years for Youth & Family Enrichment Center and drove a TISD school bus for over 20 years. Jerry loved working in the yard and would spend hours on his lawnmower keeping the yard immaculate.



Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia; sons Michael Crawford and wife, Jamie of Warner Robins, Georgia; Jerry Crawford and wife, Valerie of Warner Robins, Georgia; Jimmy Crawford of Warner Robins, Georgia; stepson Dwight "Lain" Pickens and wife, Janis of Grapeland, Texas, stepdaughter Pam and husband, Mike Rose of Tyler, Texas; four grandchildren, Noah, Cameron and Chloey Crawford of Warner Robins, Georgia and Christina Brooke Pickens of Ft. Worth, Texas; one great grandchild, Noah Najjar of Ft. Worth, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Direct cremation is being handled by Autry Funeral Home, Hwy 175 at Garrison, Frankston, Texas 75763.



If desired, the family requests memorials be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.



