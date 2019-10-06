Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia Etta Hanna of Tyler, was born in Angelina County, Texas. Mrs. Hanna was 89 years young. She went to be with her Lord on October 3, 2019 in Rusk, Texas at her home. She was a wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing dominoes. She loved reading her Bible and singing her church songs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred L. Hanna. Two son-in-laws Randy L. McBride Sr. and Virgil R. VanSickle, One great grandchild Xavier Lamar Jones, her parents Charlie M. & Martha D. Watkins Bass, her four brothers, Johnny Monroe, Clifford Ernest, Ralph Olean and Brady Wayne, her two sisters, Christine Harrison and Nina Conner. Those left to cherish her memory are her four children, Doris Jean Anello and her husband Louis of Rusk, Texas. Teresa Ann Grier and her husband David Grier Sr. of Tyler, Kay McBride of New Boston, Texas and Robert D. Hanna Sr. and wife Patricia(Patti) Hanna. Seven grandchildren, David M. Grier Jr., Clifford L. Grier, Randy L. McBride Jr., Candy McGregor, Sandy Lewis, Robert Hanna Jr. Rebecca (Becky) Hanna. Ten Great Grandchildren, Coleman McBride, Summer McBride, Holly McBride, Lane Lewis, Destiny Lewis, Logan McGregor, Lakyn McGregor, Colten Grier, Mya Jones, Eboni Jones. One sister Shirley Yarbough of Point, Texas and a host of other loving family and friends. Services will be at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 pm October 8, 2019. Visitation will be Monday October 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.



Georgia Etta Hanna of Tyler, was born in Angelina County, Texas. Mrs. Hanna was 89 years young. She went to be with her Lord on October 3, 2019 in Rusk, Texas at her home. She was a wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing dominoes. She loved reading her Bible and singing her church songs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred L. Hanna. Two son-in-laws Randy L. McBride Sr. and Virgil R. VanSickle, One great grandchild Xavier Lamar Jones, her parents Charlie M. & Martha D. Watkins Bass, her four brothers, Johnny Monroe, Clifford Ernest, Ralph Olean and Brady Wayne, her two sisters, Christine Harrison and Nina Conner. Those left to cherish her memory are her four children, Doris Jean Anello and her husband Louis of Rusk, Texas. Teresa Ann Grier and her husband David Grier Sr. of Tyler, Kay McBride of New Boston, Texas and Robert D. Hanna Sr. and wife Patricia(Patti) Hanna. Seven grandchildren, David M. Grier Jr., Clifford L. Grier, Randy L. McBride Jr., Candy McGregor, Sandy Lewis, Robert Hanna Jr. Rebecca (Becky) Hanna. Ten Great Grandchildren, Coleman McBride, Summer McBride, Holly McBride, Lane Lewis, Destiny Lewis, Logan McGregor, Lakyn McGregor, Colten Grier, Mya Jones, Eboni Jones. One sister Shirley Yarbough of Point, Texas and a host of other loving family and friends. Services will be at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 pm October 8, 2019. Visitation will be Monday October 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at Tyler Memorial Cemetery. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close