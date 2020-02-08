Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for George Truman Tidmore, 96, of Tyler are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Dean Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Sexton and Rev. Larry Wickham officiating. Burial will follow at Dean Cemetery.



George passed away on February 5, 2020 in Tyler.



He was born on July 29, 1923 in Murchison to the late William Earnest and Ollie Mae Anders Tidmore. George was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the



George is survived by his son Miachel N. Tidmore; sister Martha Harmon and brother Don Tidmore.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Opal Gravitt Tidmore; son Ronald W. Tidmore; sister Nell Boyd and brothers G.S. Tidmore, Bill Tidmore and Clyde Tidmore.



The family will receive friends and family for a visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Dean Baptist Cemetery Association, 11567 CR 1141, Tyler, TX 75709.



Funeral services for George Truman Tidmore, 96, of Tyler are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Dean Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Sexton and Rev. Larry Wickham officiating. Burial will follow at Dean Cemetery.George passed away on February 5, 2020 in Tyler.He was born on July 29, 1923 in Murchison to the late William Earnest and Ollie Mae Anders Tidmore. George was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean War . He retired from Cotton Belt/Southwestern Transportation as a truck driver and was a Lifetime Member of the Dean Baptist Church.George is survived by his son Miachel N. Tidmore; sister Martha Harmon and brother Don Tidmore.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Opal Gravitt Tidmore; son Ronald W. Tidmore; sister Nell Boyd and brothers G.S. Tidmore, Bill Tidmore and Clyde Tidmore.The family will receive friends and family for a visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Dean Baptist Cemetery Association, 11567 CR 1141, Tyler, TX 75709. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2020

