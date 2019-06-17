Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Memorial service 2:00 PM Marvin United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for George O. Crisp, Jr., MD., 91, of Tyler is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at Marvin United Methodist Church with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. Burial will be in Kaufman Cemetery.Dr. Crisp passed away on June 12, 2019 in Tyler.He was born on April 10, 1928 in Kaufman to Judge George O. Crisp, Sr. and Vada Lee Alexander Crisp.George was raised in Kaufman, where he attended the local Methodist Church and was baptized at the age of 12 years old. He became an Eagle Scout, ran track and played football as the captain and quarterback for Kaufman High School. He went to SMU for his undergraduate studies where he was class president. George continued his education at UT Southwestern Medical School. After graduation he moved to Los Angeles where he served his internship and residency at L.A. County Hospital. At the age of 24, George joined the Navy and was a flight surgeon during the Korean War . When his service was complete, George began practicing medicine in Beverly Hills and Hollywood, CA. To be with his aging mother, he would later move to Tyler and start his own practice. Shortly thereafter, he began a 20 year career at the UT Health Science Center (formerly known as the Chest Hospital). George would later work as a director with Mother Frances Hospital in their Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Department (HBO). He was the HBO director over 13 years before retiring in 2013.George had a number of hobbies including coin collecting, traveling and photography.He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Nancy Rivera-Crisp; his daughter Pam Berry and husband Kevin; his son Jeff Crisp-Snowden; and his step-son Herbert Hayter, Jr. and wife Julie and nine grandchildren.In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his daughter Abigail Crisp; his son George O. Crisp, III and his sister Mary Lee Crisp. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 17, 2019

