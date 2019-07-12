Funeral services for Mr. George L. Timmons, 72, Winona is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Starrville Church of the Living God with Superintendent Melton R. Timmons as eulogist. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Winona, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Timmons died July 5, 2019. He was born August 23, 1946 in Smith County.
Survivors include 2 sons, Michael Timmons & Leonard Timmons; 2 brothers, Hunt Timmons & Robert Timmons; 2 sisters, Vida (Fred) Lowery & Blaxsie Cross.Public viewing will be Friday July 12,2019 from 11:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.at Community Funeral Home Of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 12, 2019