George Elbert Tubb of Tyler, Texas passed away on April 16, 2019 at The Heights of Tyler. George was born in Palestine, Texas to his father George Washington Tubb and mother Lilly Wuenche Tubb. With an interest in science, George graduated from Sam Houston State with a degree in Physics. He spent his working years as a Physicist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. After retirement, George moved back to Texas, where he enjoyed bluegrass and country music, movies, hiking in the woods, and Blue Bell ice cream. He was also for many years an ardent aficionado of ham radios.



From his first marriage in 1958 to Paula D. Ford, George is survived by two sons. David Tubb and his wife April live in Vancouver, Washington. Michael Tubb and his wife Willa and George's granddaughters, Helena and Sabrina, live in Irvine, California. After retiring George moved from Los Alamos to a home he planned and had built in Flint, Texas with his second wife, Jean Laird, who sadly passed away in 1998. In 2006, George wed Mary Rathbone, moving into a beautiful home in Tyler. George was close to his stepchildren Tony, Liz, Jennifer, and John. As Mary Tubb so eloquently shares, "George was a true gentleman whose kind generosity made the thirteen years of marriage a safe haven for me and my family. We hold him in the highest esteem and will forever love the memories of our precious time together. We married in 2006, and will remain married forever."



A private memorial service will be held for George with the immediate family in June.

