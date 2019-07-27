Services for George Ed Carlile, 77, Arp, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church with Reverend Ron Klingsick officiating. Services will conclude at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Mr. Carlile passed away, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in a hospice facility in Tyler. He was born August 31, 1941 in Jacksonville to the late Ed Wiley Carlile and Flora Vallera Ward. He served in the U.S. Navy and later received a degree in criminology from Sam Houston University. He then married Annabelle Bailey Carlile in Troup. He retired from Centerpoint Energy and enjoyed reading, hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Besides his parents, Mr. Carlile was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Carlile.
Survivors include his wife, Annabelle Bailey Carlile of Arp; 2 daughters, Karen Denman of Huntsville and Regina Meyer and husband, Rodney of New London; 2 sons, Matthew Carlile of Marshall and Chad Arnold and wife, Cindy of Whitehouse; brother, Butch Carlile and wife, Diane of Jacksonville; sisters, Nita Horn and husband, Fay Horn of Springdale, Arkansas and Pam Ferguson of Springdale, Arkansas; 2 grandchildren, Alexander Carlile and Jordan Denman; numerous step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Ward, Tony Carlile, Chad Arnold, Mike Copeland, Lonnie Petty, Jessie Arnold and Deanie Stephens.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 27, 2019