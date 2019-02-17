Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Christopher, George C. II, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 13, 2019. He passed peacefully at his home in Tyler, TX with Mary, his wife of 40 yrs. by his side. He was born Feb.12, 1931 to father Harry and mother Bob Christopher in Wichita, KS.



George graduated from the University of Kansas '52 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Tau, Pi Tau Sigma, and Tau Beta Pi National Engineering Societies and Delta Upsilon Fraternity, Registered Engineer in KS and TX, and member of the National Society of Professional Engineers. His professional career was in structural steel fabrication starting at a very young age in the industry to his position as CEO of Christopher Steel, in Wichita, KS. For many yrs. George provided administrative input and direction to Amarillo Iron Works Co., Amarillo, TX. He served on the American Arbitration Assoc. Panel of Arbitrators before retiring to Tyler, TX and Garfield, AR (Beaver Lake). George was a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) serving on the BOD and Executive Committee, and an active participant for 35 yrs. in the Central Fabricators Assoc. Other business interests included design consultant for a major building contractor, building several homes using commercial steel construction concepts (K Rich Company) and involved in design of prefab fiberglass aircraft hangers (Aerodome).



George was involved in charitable, religious, political and community service all his adult life, dating back to 1953 when then General Chairman of March of Dimes Drive. He was Sedgwick County Chapter Chairman of The National Foundation (polio-birth defects) from 1955-70, during which time he helped establish a Birth Defect Clinic at St. Francis Hospital. He was active in every church he worshiped in throughout his life, serving on Building, Constitution, By-law Committees and Council. He was an active supporter of Campus Crusade for Christ. Over his lifetime he enjoyed a very active lifestyle.



Some yrs. ago, George wrote of his characteristic in a resume - "secure, proud, creative, concerned, caring, individual, excellent planning and coordination skills, effective leader and teacher". We who truly knew him know this to be accurate.



He is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Penny, Shirley, and Nancy, first wife, Kay, and step -son, Jeffrey.



He is survived by wife, Mary, daughters, Kim Davis, Kerrie McMullen, and step-daughter, Barbara Klassen all of Wichita, step-daughter, Brenda Craig (Todd) of St. Louis, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.



Christian burial will be in the Christopher family plot, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita, Ks.

1806 N Oliver Ave

Wichita , KS 67208

