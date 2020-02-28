Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Genevieve Cornelison Richardson, born December 9 1930, to Walter C. Cornelison and Annie (Walker) Cornelison, died quietly Feb 24 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Weldon Richardson. She is survived by 3 sons, Charles Weldon Jr., Jimmy Wayne, and Thomas Wade; 10 grand children and 16 great-grand children. Also important in her life were her 3 daughters-in-law, Marianne, Terry, and Karen.



Genny was a devoted wife and mother. Her first priority was teaming with her husband to teach family values, personal responsibility, and work ethic to her sons. In her professional career she held a bachelors degree in education, and a masters degree in student counseling. She spent many years in the Corpus Christi school district mentoring her students.



After retirement and moving to Tyler, Genevieve was an active member of the First Baptist Church. She teamed with others in the church to establish and operate a Family assistance center providing food and other necessities to those in need. Her faith and commitment to helping others was extremely important to her and present until the end of her productive life.



She will be missed.



Funeral services will be conducted at the First Baptist Church Chapel at 2 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020. A brief graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery of Tyler under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. To view online, please go to



