Funeral services for Geneva Warren Johnson of Tyler are scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, 2019 1:00 PM at Starrville Church of the Living God with Elder Gregory Williams presiding. Interment will be held in Piney Grove Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Geneva Johnson was a strong and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was born to Jacob Warren and Velia Ates Warren on September 8, 1933 in Winona, Texas. Ms. Johnson departed this life on July 9, 2019 in Tyler, Texas.
Geneva was a lifelong member of Starrville Church of the Living God and remained active until her health failed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a great granddaughter.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters: Robbie Adkins, Linda Johnson and Beveral Brown. One son Alton Johnson. Three grandchildren, two great grandchildren. One sister Celestine Morgan. Many of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Tuesday 1:00-8:00 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 16, 2019