Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Welch was born March 8, 1960 and passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was 59 years old.



A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Poynor Baptist Church. Paul Diepenbruck will officiate. Mr. Welch will be laid to rest at Poynor Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Frankston



Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 6, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Gene's family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



Gene very much enjoyed rodeos and driving his cattle truck. He loved his Dr. Peppers and Hershey bars but most of all he loved and adored his grandchildren and was proud to be "Paw-Paw".



He was preceded in death by his dad, Albert Welch; brother, Gereld Welch and two cousins, Paul Welch and Johnny Welch.



Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Glenda Welch; mother, Jarrell Dean Bates; daughter, Kayla Mills Rivero and husband David; sons, Payton Mills and wife Kyla, and Bradley Welch and wife Ashley. His brothers are Glen Welch and wife Melissa, William Welch and wife Ashley, and Rodney Welch and wife Jamie. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brynlee Mills, Braycee Cantrell, Liam Welch and Byscen Welch; and several nieces and nephews.



Gene Welch was born March 8, 1960 and passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was 59 years old.A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Poynor Baptist Church. Paul Diepenbruck will officiate. Mr. Welch will be laid to rest at Poynor Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in FrankstonVisitation will begin on Thursday, February 6, 2020 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Gene's family from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.Gene very much enjoyed rodeos and driving his cattle truck. He loved his Dr. Peppers and Hershey bars but most of all he loved and adored his grandchildren and was proud to be "Paw-Paw".He was preceded in death by his dad, Albert Welch; brother, Gereld Welch and two cousins, Paul Welch and Johnny Welch.Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Glenda Welch; mother, Jarrell Dean Bates; daughter, Kayla Mills Rivero and husband David; sons, Payton Mills and wife Kyla, and Bradley Welch and wife Ashley. His brothers are Glen Welch and wife Melissa, William Welch and wife Ashley, and Rodney Welch and wife Jamie. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brynlee Mills, Braycee Cantrell, Liam Welch and Byscen Welch; and several nieces and nephews. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close