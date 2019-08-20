Funeral services for Gene Edwin Ham, 77, of Troup, will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Laws and Phil Handcock officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Mr. Ham was born September 16, 1941, in Troup, Texas, to the late Thomas Marvin Ham and Myrtle Alvie Barlow Ham. He passed away on August 18, 2019, in Troup, Texas. He married Shirley Jean Gentry May 3, 1969 in Troup, Texas. He was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ. He was retired as a contact pumper for R. Lacy Inc.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Shirley Jean Ham; children, Carrie Lynn Ham-Abruzzini and husband Ken of Pine Grove, Kentucky, Bryan Keith Ham and Cristina of Troup; sister, Ruby Dean Ham-Vetch of Tyler; 6 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019