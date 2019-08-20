Service Information Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 903/8423131 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Gene Edwin Ham, 77, of Troup, will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Laws and Phil Handcock officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



Mr. Ham was born September 16, 1941, in Troup, Texas, to the late Thomas Marvin Ham and Myrtle Alvie Barlow Ham. He passed away on August 18, 2019, in Troup, Texas. He married Shirley Jean Gentry May 3, 1969 in Troup, Texas. He was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ. He was retired as a contact pumper for R. Lacy Inc.



Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Shirley Jean Ham; children, Carrie Lynn Ham-Abruzzini and husband Ken of Pine Grove, Kentucky, Bryan Keith Ham and Cristina of Troup; sister, Ruby Dean Ham-Vetch of Tyler; 6 grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the funeral home.

Funeral services for Gene Edwin Ham, 77, of Troup, will be held 10:00 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Laws and Phil Handcock officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.Mr. Ham was born September 16, 1941, in Troup, Texas, to the late Thomas Marvin Ham and Myrtle Alvie Barlow Ham. He passed away on August 18, 2019, in Troup, Texas. He married Shirley Jean Gentry May 3, 1969 in Troup, Texas. He was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ. He was retired as a contact pumper for R. Lacy Inc.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Shirley Jean Ham; children, Carrie Lynn Ham-Abruzzini and husband Ken of Pine Grove, Kentucky, Bryan Keith Ham and Cristina of Troup; sister, Ruby Dean Ham-Vetch of Tyler; 6 grandchildren.Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close