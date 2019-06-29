Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Fields. View Sign Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Fields, age 70, left this world on Sunday, June 23, 2019, amidst the wildflowers of his Lindale home.



He was born September 16, 1948 in Jacksonville, Texas, and grew up in Frankston, Texas. He was the son of long-time Frankston Depot Agent, Harry Fields, and artist, Maggie Fields, who instilled in him a deep reverence of nature, the impulse to create, and a warmth toward all people he came in contact with. He graduated Frankston High School in 1967, where he famously served as Class President for 128 days.



He attended Henderson County Junior College and Texas A&M before transferring to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA. In the summer of 1971 before his final examinations, he drove cross-country to propose to his high school sweetheart, Jemmy. They married in August in the gazebo of the Frankston City Park and would have celebrated their 48th anniversary this year.



Gene graduated with a M.S. from M.I.T. in 1972 and enjoyed a long and celebrated career as a mechanical engineer and inventor. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Advanced Technologies at Johnson Controls International. He traveled and worked extensively in France, India, South Korea, China, and Japan.



Locally, Gene is remembered as a musical legend, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the rock band Hobbit, which was most active in the '70s and '80s.



Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Maggie (Liles) Fields, and his brother, Vic Fields. He is survived by his wife, Jemmy Fields, and their daughters, Robin and Alison.



A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, June 30th, at 4pm at One Realtor Center, 2772 S SE Loop 323 in Tyler, TX.



