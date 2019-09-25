Graveside services for Gene David Sulser, age 82 of Whitehouse, are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Whitehouse Cemetery with Travis Wright officiating the service, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Mr. Sulser died Saturday, September 21, 2019. Mr. Sulser was born March 16, 1937 in Noonday, Texas to Marcus and Eura Sulser and was a life long resident of Smith County. Mr. Sulser served in the US Army and achieved the rank of Sergeant while stationed in Korea. As a youngster Mr. Sulser developed a love for baseball and as a young father instructed his sons and many others in the fundamentals of the game that he loved. Mr. Sulser retired from Kelly Springfield after 35 years of service. After playing softball into his 40's Mr. Sulser became interested in golf, yard work and Texas Ranger baseball. Mr. Sulser is preceded in death by son, Stan Sulser, brothers, Milton "Buddy" Sulser, Vestal Sulser, Howard Sulser and his sister, Estelle Marker.
Mr. Sulser is survived by his wife of 58 years Barbara Sulser; his son, Scott Sulser and wife, Sheila Sulser; his grandson, Josh Davis and wife, Katrina Davis; his granddaughter, Kylee Sulser; his great- grandchildren, Leeland Bell, Rylann Davis, Lincoln Davis, Lilah Davis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Sulser, Ricky Burkett, Brad Hawkins, Jeff Hawkins, Bryan Fitzgerald and Ben Dintelman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday evening at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. To view online, please go to, www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019