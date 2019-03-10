Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle Marie Qualls Bennett. View Sign

Born on January 9, 1936 in Hillsboro, Texas, and died February 20, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. Was a graduate of Hillsboro High School in 1954. Gayle was survived by her husband and best friend, Ronald Owen (Will) Bennett, married almost 54 years, and three children: Loren Bennett and wife Melissa of Tyler; Lisa Bennett of Henderson, and Lee Ann Bennett of Tyler; grandchildren Amanda Storer; Chance Griffith and wife, Tara; Tristan Bennett; Matt, Ashley, Lauren and Andrew Brown. Gayle was also survived by Lynda (referred to as her sister by Gayle) and Gilbert Smith , and Linda and David Godwin, all longtime very close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Hazel Qualls, and brothers Buckley Qualls, Charlie Qualls, and Smitty Qualls, and survived by sister-in-law's Joan Qualls and Kathy Qualls, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families.Gayle held numerous positions in her lifetime, from flight hostess with Central Airlines in Ft. Worth, nurse, apartment/hotel manager, and substitute teacher. Gayle and Will were also very active in Glenwood Methodist Church in the late 1970's - early 1980's. Gayle was a life-long Methodist. Gayle and family moved frequently throughout the DFW Metroplex and northern Texas following Will's career with Texas Power and Light Co., TU Electric, and TUFCO energy, settling in Tyler for the second time following Will's retirement with TUFCO's office in Teague, Texas. Gayle and Will travelled for several years throughout the United States in their motorhome after retirement and settled for the second time in Tyler in 2004. Gayle volunteered at Heart-to-Heart Hospice, and they in turn helped with her care over the last few months. Loving, kind, caring, and all the qualities one could want in a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, were just a few of the words one could use to describe Gayle. Though Alzheimer's and dementia claimed her memory over the last few years of her life, Gayle was as loving, caring and kind as throughout her lifetime, and was a true blessing to all who knew her. Gayle knew her Lord and savior and was ready to go to her final home. A family gathering will take place later this year in celebration of Gayle's life. If desired, memorials can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, Tyler, Texas, or the .

