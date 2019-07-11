Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Wayne Sorrells. View Sign Service Information Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg 315 Rusk Street Pittsburg , TX 75686 (903)-856-2711 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Wayne Sorrells, affectionately known as "Big Daddy" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, went to his heavenly home on July 4, 2019, at 73 years young.



He was born July 10, 1945 in Pittsburg, TX to Rachel and Billy Sorrells. Growing up, he lived in Houston, Gladewater, and Liberty City, Texas. After moving to Liberty City, Gary attended Sabine High School where he was the quarterback of football team. He also played on the golf team and won state his senior year. Afterwards, Gary attended the University of Houston where he received his Chemical Engineering degree.



Gary lived and worked in many different cities and countries during his life. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard, TX. He was also a member of the Southside Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas.



Gary was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at the age of 64, but he always maintained a gentle and kind spirit. He loved visiting Destin, FL with his family.



He is survived by his mother, Rachel Sorrells of Tyler; TX, sister, Debbie Kemp of Winters, TX; wife, Sandra "Sandie" Sorrells of Bullard, TX; daughter, Gay Lynne Sorrells, of Lake Charles, LA; daughter, Penney Christian and husband, Chris of Georgetown, Texas; son, David Sorrells and wife, Heidi of Lake Charles, LA; step-son, Preston Jensen and wife, Christine of Baton Rouge, LA; step-son, Royce Jensen and wife, Tori of Des Allemands, LA. His grandchildren include: Hayley Naverette, Amber Keyes, Kendall Stanley, Sydnee Stanley, Jacob Bryan, Kaia Sorrells, Kaenon Sorrells, Melah Jensen, Campbell Christian, and Kashton Sorrells. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.



He was proceeded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Sorrells of Bullard, TX.



A Celebration of Life for Gary will take place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Ebenezer Friendship Baptist Church fellowship hall in Pittsburg, Texas. Prior to the Celebration of Life there will be a private family graveside service at 10:00 am. We are encouraging causal and comfortable attire.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County Make a Donation, 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler, TX 75701, 903.509.8323.

Gary Wayne Sorrells, affectionately known as "Big Daddy" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, went to his heavenly home on July 4, 2019, at 73 years young.He was born July 10, 1945 in Pittsburg, TX to Rachel and Billy Sorrells. Growing up, he lived in Houston, Gladewater, and Liberty City, Texas. After moving to Liberty City, Gary attended Sabine High School where he was the quarterback of football team. He also played on the golf team and won state his senior year. Afterwards, Gary attended the University of Houston where he received his Chemical Engineering degree.Gary lived and worked in many different cities and countries during his life. He was an avid golfer and a member of the Eagle's Bluff Country Club in Bullard, TX. He was also a member of the Southside Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas.Gary was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at the age of 64, but he always maintained a gentle and kind spirit. He loved visiting Destin, FL with his family.He is survived by his mother, Rachel Sorrells of Tyler; TX, sister, Debbie Kemp of Winters, TX; wife, Sandra "Sandie" Sorrells of Bullard, TX; daughter, Gay Lynne Sorrells, of Lake Charles, LA; daughter, Penney Christian and husband, Chris of Georgetown, Texas; son, David Sorrells and wife, Heidi of Lake Charles, LA; step-son, Preston Jensen and wife, Christine of Baton Rouge, LA; step-son, Royce Jensen and wife, Tori of Des Allemands, LA. His grandchildren include: Hayley Naverette, Amber Keyes, Kendall Stanley, Sydnee Stanley, Jacob Bryan, Kaia Sorrells, Kaenon Sorrells, Melah Jensen, Campbell Christian, and Kashton Sorrells. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.He was proceeded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Sorrells of Bullard, TX.A Celebration of Life for Gary will take place 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Ebenezer Friendship Baptist Church fellowship hall in Pittsburg, Texas. Prior to the Celebration of Life there will be a private family graveside service at 10:00 am. We are encouraging causal and comfortable attire.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County Make a Donation, 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler, TX 75701, 903.509.8323. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close