Gary Ray Berryman, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Visitation: 3-5pm. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.
Funeral services: 10:30am. Monday, September 30, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Granbury.
Gary Ray was born in Pratt, Kansas on May 7, 1934 to Waters Key Berryman and Sarah Edna Miller Berryman. He retired as a Manufacturing Manager of EFW, Inc. in Fort Worth, TX.
He served in the United States Air Force from August 22, 1957 to August 21, 1965 during the Vietnam War and was Honorably discharged as a Captain. Mr. Berryman also served as a Communications Officer stationed in Scott Air Force Base in Bellville, IL and in Fuchu Air Station in Japan.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Barbara Ann Philipps Berryman; his son, Richard Nolan Berryman and wife Leslie of Carrollton, TX.; brother, Joe Berryman and sisters, Linda McWatters and Sarah Davidson; step-children, Thomas Scott Ehret and wife Tonya of Fort Worth and Terri Ehret Snelson and husband Greg of Moorpark, CA.; grandchildren, Sarah Jean (Fitzmayer) Ward; Brittany Suzette (Stephens) Solis, Lauren Kristina (Stephens) Dill and Tyler Snelson, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 28, 2019