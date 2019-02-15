Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Mitchell Warren. View Sign

Gary Mitchell Warren, 72, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.



Gary was born in Whitehouse, Texas on March 17, 1946 to Eugene V. and Ada Lee (Hall) Warren. He grew up in Whitehouse and graduated from Whitehouse High School in 1964. He pursued classes in technical training at Tyler Junior College. On December 27, 2007 he married Pat Cody and they made their home in Ennis. He served his country proudly in the United States Army as an E-4 during the Vietnam Era.



He worked for Kelly-Springfield Tires for thirty-seven years in Quality Control. He was a member of Baylor Baptist Church of Ennis and the Ennis Noon Lions Club. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. His family was the joy of his life.



He is survived by his wife, Pat Warren; son: Brandon Eugene Warren and wife, Diann; daughter, Amy Mejia; son, Brian Harlan and wife, Irene; six grandchildren: Abigail, Isabella, Eva, Nathan, Mateo and Brandon; brothers: Tom Warren and wife, Betty and Richard "Dick" Warren and wife, Linda; sisters: Cherry Lee, Mary Lee McCabe and husband, Jerry and Judy Waller along with a host of extended family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Delores Sheetz Warren and one sister, Betty Steel.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis until service time.



A Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Chet Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in the Myrtle Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the .

