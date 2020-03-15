Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Lynn Carpenter passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. Memorial services for Mr. Carpenter will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.



Gary was born November 8, 1951 in Sweetwater, TX. Because his father worked in the oil field for Amoco, he was raised in various oil field towns, finally finishing high school in Tyler at Robert E. Lee. At that time, the Tyler paper recognized him as Lee's ace pitcher, making everyone who knew him very proud. Gary continued his education at Tyler Junior College, where he met his first serious girlfriend Susan, who became his lifelong wife, after they both graduated from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX. Gary then went to work for Amoco Production, later BP Oil and Gas. Like his father, he went wherever the company needed him, both in the U.S. and to Trinidad & Tobago. Gary spent his entire career with that one company. He was a very loyal employee, friend, father and husband throughout his life.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents Myrl Murray and Osie Jean Laws Carpenter. He is survived by his wife, Susan of Tyler; daughter, Dr. Erica Carpenter of The Colony, TX; sister, Judy Berg of Alvin, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the various ALS foundations.



Gary Lynn Carpenter passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. Memorial services for Mr. Carpenter will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.Gary was born November 8, 1951 in Sweetwater, TX. Because his father worked in the oil field for Amoco, he was raised in various oil field towns, finally finishing high school in Tyler at Robert E. Lee. At that time, the Tyler paper recognized him as Lee's ace pitcher, making everyone who knew him very proud. Gary continued his education at Tyler Junior College, where he met his first serious girlfriend Susan, who became his lifelong wife, after they both graduated from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX. Gary then went to work for Amoco Production, later BP Oil and Gas. Like his father, he went wherever the company needed him, both in the U.S. and to Trinidad & Tobago. Gary spent his entire career with that one company. He was a very loyal employee, friend, father and husband throughout his life.Gary was preceded in death by his parents Myrl Murray and Osie Jean Laws Carpenter. He is survived by his wife, Susan of Tyler; daughter, Dr. Erica Carpenter of The Colony, TX; sister, Judy Berg of Alvin, TX; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the various ALS foundations. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close