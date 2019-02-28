Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gary Donald House a native of Frankston, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the age of 76. He was born in Frankston on Aug. 26, 1942, to Lucy and Cecil House.



Gary grew up in Frankston with his brother, Roger and his sister, Mary. He graduated from Tyler Junior College and became a successful oil field executive working in Louisiana and Texas.



He met his lovely wife Suzanne Dupont House in Thibodaux, La., and together they raised their two sons, Michael and Scott. Gary had cattle for many years, was an avid gardener and was very proud of his yard. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Frankston, and was a beloved member of the family of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Gary and Suzanne's marriage was blessed in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church by Father Christopher Ruggles.



Gary is survived by his devoted wife Sue, his brother, Roger (Ann) House, and his sons, Michael House, Scott (Elizabeth) House, grandchildren Ashley (Carson) Dipo, Sophia House, and Adam House, and great-grandson, Sawyer Dipo.



In celebration of his life, a funeral service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Highway 155, Frankston, on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m., followed by a post service gathering for family and friends at St. Charles Borromeo Hall.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in his memory be made to the: -CAP, P.O. Box 12268, Newport News, Va., 23612 or online at: "

