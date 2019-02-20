Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Don Milam. View Sign

Gary Don Milam, 64, of Grand Saline, passed away after a brief illness on February 4, 2019 at a hospital in Ciudad Ojeda, Venezuela. Gary was born October 28, 1954 in Grand Saline to Bud and Virginia Shamburger Milam. His journey to South America began almost 40 years ago working in the oil fields and living in various countries. He began his adventure in Ecuador, moved to Colombia, and finally settled in Ciudad Ojeda, Venezuela for 25 years. After working with Camco for over 20 years, he opened his own company, Milam Petroleum Services, in 1994 in Venezuela. In 2013, he and his wife, Nancy, moved to Villahermosa, Mexico. In 2015, he and Nancy moved back to his native town of Grand Saline. Upon his return, he became an active member of the community including being part of Grand Saline's Old School Museum and the city council. His passion was playing golf and he was a member of the Mineola Country Club. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronnie Milam.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy Milam of Grand Saline; son, Gary Don Milam Jr. and wife Mayela of Washington DC; and brother, Danny Milam and wife Wendy of Grand Saline.



Memorial donations may be made to the Grand Saline Old School Museum (701 N. Green St., Grand Saline, TX, 75140) or the Grand Saline Public Library (201 E. Pacific St., Grand Saline, TX 75140)



A Celebration of Gary's life will be held by the family at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Grand Saline Old School Museum with Rex White and Kyle White officiating.

Gary Don Milam, 64, of Grand Saline, passed away after a brief illness on February 4, 2019 at a hospital in Ciudad Ojeda, Venezuela. Gary was born October 28, 1954 in Grand Saline to Bud and Virginia Shamburger Milam. His journey to South America began almost 40 years ago working in the oil fields and living in various countries. He began his adventure in Ecuador, moved to Colombia, and finally settled in Ciudad Ojeda, Venezuela for 25 years. After working with Camco for over 20 years, he opened his own company, Milam Petroleum Services, in 1994 in Venezuela. In 2013, he and his wife, Nancy, moved to Villahermosa, Mexico. In 2015, he and Nancy moved back to his native town of Grand Saline. Upon his return, he became an active member of the community including being part of Grand Saline's Old School Museum and the city council. His passion was playing golf and he was a member of the Mineola Country Club. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronnie Milam.Survivors include his wife, Nancy Milam of Grand Saline; son, Gary Don Milam Jr. and wife Mayela of Washington DC; and brother, Danny Milam and wife Wendy of Grand Saline.Memorial donations may be made to the Grand Saline Old School Museum (701 N. Green St., Grand Saline, TX, 75140) or the Grand Saline Public Library (201 E. Pacific St., Grand Saline, TX 75140)A Celebration of Gary's life will be held by the family at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Grand Saline Old School Museum with Rex White and Kyle White officiating. Funeral Home Bartley Funeral Home

1015 W Wolfe St

Grand Saline , TX 75140

(903) 962-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close