Services for Gary Dale Graham Sr., 68, of Bullard will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Flint Baptist Church with Rev. Sam DeVille officiating. Burial will follow at Damascus Cemetery in Lindale under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.Mr. Graham passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Tyler. He was born November 28, 1950 in Dallas to JD Graham and Nola Rea Smith Graham.Gary was a member of Flint Baptist Church. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1969. He worked as an independent contractor and was also a builder and supervisor for JL Graham Properties, LLC. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. He loved his church family and singing in their church quartet.Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his loving family including his parents, JD and Nola; his brother, Arlen and wife Jean; his sister, Paulla and husband Dennis; his children, Gary Jr., Jared and wife Emily; and his granddaughter, Karlee.Pallbearers will be Arlen Graham, Tommy Graham, Melvin Graham, Larry Graham, Dennis Lewis, and Aaron Lewis.Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Flint Baptist Church.If desired, memorials may be made to Flint Baptist Church at 11131 FM 2868, Flint, TX 75762.