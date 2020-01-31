Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service will be held for Gary Kennedy at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Rose Heights Church of God, 2120 Old Omen Rd., Tyler, Texas 75701.



Gary Alan Kennedy was born February 2, 1951 in Dallas, Texas. He had been a resident of Whitehouse for 10 years, formerly living in Tyler. He worked as a supervisor at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.



Gary passed away at the age of 68 on January 27, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles M. Kennedy, Sr. and Evelyn Drury, and brother, Neil Clapp.



Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Luz Kennedy of Whitehouse; daughters and sons-in-law, Shawn & Norbert Repinske of Lindale and Marci & Cory Thomas of South Carolina; siblings and their spouses, Charles "Chuck" & Kelly Kennedy of Golden, Pam & Larry Siemans of Plano, Ann & Dan Moore of Henderson, and John Steven Clapp of Italy; three grandchildren, Blane Repinske, Kennedy Repinske, and Rylan Thomas; nieces and nephew, Ashley Veach, Amanda Morris and Austin Kennedy.

