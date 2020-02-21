Garfield Tyrone Smith (10/18/1957 - 2/13/2020)
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services for Mr. Garfield Tyrone Smith, 62, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Smith died February 13, 2020. He was born October 18, 1957.

Public viewing will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.