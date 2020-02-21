Funeral services for Mr. Garfield Tyrone Smith, 62, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Smith died February 13, 2020. He was born October 18, 1957.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020