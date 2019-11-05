Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frinchell Walton Mathis. View Sign Service Information Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM North Star Missionary Baptist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM North Star Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Frinchell Walton Mathis of Tyler, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 12 Noon at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jared R. Mosley, eulogist. Interment will be held in Friendship Cemetery Chandler under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing will be held at the church on Tuesday 11:00-12:00.

Frinchell W. Mathis was born July 2, 1930 in Tyler, Texas. She received her education from Emmett Scott High School and later, as a student at Prairie View Agricultural and Mechanical University. She would later transfer to and graduate from Texas College with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Education. She would further pursue additional education, continuing her studies at Nan Travis Nursing School in Jacksonville, Texas and graduated as a licensed vocational nurse to which she dedicated her life to care of others as a healthcare professional, working in many facilities throughout her career. She would later join and become a member of Black Nurses Association of Texas.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age at St. James CME Church and once she married, she later became a member of her husband's church North Star Missionary Baptist Church. She played an active part in the youth ministry. Frinchell was a faithful member of her beloved church until her health began to fail.

She lived and loved all things Tyler, Texas. She would always talk about Tyler as being the "Rose Capital of the World" and was a huge fan of all things pomp and circumstance. She thoroughly enjoyed parades and pageantry. Her favorites were the Tyler Rose and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parades.

In her later years, she was employed by Tyler Public Library. Frinchell took an active interest in the continuing her education, enrolling in classes at Tyler Junior College. She obtained several certificates for floral arrangements and computer technology. She would also spend her time volunteering in the community at places such as Head Start and at Andy Woods Library. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family.

She met and married the love of her life, the late William Alfred Mathis, affectionately known as Bill. She made it her duty to be a loving and devoted spouse and provide a loving home for their children. They were married for 41 years until his death.

Frinchell was preceded in death by her husband, William Alfred Mathis, son Rochelle Davis Dewberry, her father Mr. Davis Walton, mother, Lee Anna Coats, step-father, Lewis Coats, and twin grandsons, Bryan and Ryan Mathis.

She leaves to mourn and treasure her memories: her sons Chiney, Lee Ernest Jr., William Keith (Angela and Alfred Lloyd (Chelsea); daughter-in-law, Charlene Dewberry; grandchildren, Brent Dewberry, Ashle' Nicole Mathis, William-Alexander Coley Mathis, Emory Claire Adaline Mathis, William Emmett Coye Mathis, and Ian Goodrich; dear and devoted friends Alicia Pettigrew and Valita Edwards; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2019

