Funeral services for Freta Smith, 89, Van are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 13 at Hilliard Funeral Home, Van, with Rev. Mike Calhoun officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM, prior to services. Burial will follow in Colfax Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith passed away at her home on July 11, 2019.
Freta Maurice Smith was born November 1, 1929 in Garden Valley to the late James Clifford Stone and Cammie White Stone. She had lived in Van all of her life. Freta was a homemaker, seamstress and member of Van First Baptist Church. She also volunteered at Van Healthcare assisting with monthly birthday parties. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert in 2007, son, James Wesley Smith in 2018, brothers, Paul Stone and Weldon Stone and granddaughter, Angel Marie Hudson.
Survivors include her four children, Jerry Don Smith and wife, Carolyn of Van, Sherry Shoemaker of Whitehouse, Larry Smith and wife, Cheryl of Tyler, Beverly Hudson of Whitehouse and daughter-in-law, Pauline Curtis of Van; sister-in-law, Carol Stone of McKinney; 10 grandchildren, Lance Smith and wife, Misty, Danny Shoemaker, Beth Shoemaker Harper, Cynthia Shoemaker Rodriguez and husband, Toby, John Shoemaker and wife, Traci, Wendy Smith Collier and husband, Dennis, Jamie Smith and wife, Renea, Mike Hudson and wife, Sherri, Nathan Mims and wife, Tammi and Christine Hudson Sawyer and husband, Clint ; 21 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 12, 2019